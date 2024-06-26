Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $89.15 Million

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Solidus Ai Tech has a market capitalization of $89.15 million and $11.44 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solidus Ai Tech has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Solidus Ai Tech token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solidus Ai Tech Profile

Solidus Ai Tech’s launch date was January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,070,572 tokens. The official website for Solidus Ai Tech is aitech.io. Solidus Ai Tech’s official message board is medium.com/@solidusaitech. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio.

Solidus Ai Tech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,992,002,130 with 646,928,531 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.1387537 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $10,370,134.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

