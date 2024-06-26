QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 85424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Specifically, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,045,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,806 shares of company stock worth $15,679,205. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.