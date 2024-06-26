PaLM AI (PALM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.08 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $35.08 million and $702,419.80 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PaLM AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.42931253 USD and is up 15.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $709,945.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PaLM AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PaLM AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.