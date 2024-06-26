Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.24 and last traded at $43.28. 51,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 808,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Specifically, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $639,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $639,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,694,346.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,774 shares of company stock worth $10,299,073. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.