Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

CRS stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.25. 137,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,511. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

