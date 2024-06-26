Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 371035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.