Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 7704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $534.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.