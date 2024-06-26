Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 7704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $534.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.