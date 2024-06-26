Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.15. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 388,252 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 172,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 172,189 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 336,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,203.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $773.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.