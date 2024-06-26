Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $39.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,638,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,603,889 shares.The stock last traded at $23.60 and had previously closed at $29.10.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
