Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.01 billion and approximately $238.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.33 or 0.05481443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00042168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,994,116,265 coins and its circulating supply is 35,745,608,595 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

