XRUN (XRUN) Trading 31.4% Lower Over Last Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $206,130.22 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,738,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

