FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.000-22.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-22.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FedEx to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.88.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.72. FedEx has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,774 shares of company stock worth $35,194,126. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

