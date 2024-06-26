Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MHCUF remained flat at $14.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.26.
