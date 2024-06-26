RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 8th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$303.39 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.