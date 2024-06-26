Regency Affiliates, Inc. (RAFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Regency Affiliates Price Performance
Shares of RAFI remained flat at $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Regency Affiliates has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.90.
About Regency Affiliates
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Affiliates
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.