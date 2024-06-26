BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 15th

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
BrightSpire Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years. BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 75,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on BRSP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
