U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,310. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.