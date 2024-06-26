Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NBH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 44,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,420. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $10.58.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
