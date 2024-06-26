LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2,600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.
LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance
Shares of LXP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 142,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.75.
Insider Transactions at LXP Industrial Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LXP Industrial Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.