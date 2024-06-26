TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,547. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

