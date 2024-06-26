Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,537,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.41. 6,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $105.72.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

