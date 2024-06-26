Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,863 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

