Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 213,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.51. 713,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

