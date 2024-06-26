The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.96. 1,947,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,363,396. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.