Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 800,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,365. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

