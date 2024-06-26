Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,475 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 278,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,991. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

