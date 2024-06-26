Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 13,108,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,045,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

