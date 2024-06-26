Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Union Pacific (UNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP):

6/25/2024 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2024 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $276.00.

6/7/2024 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $248.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $223.36. The company had a trading volume of 119,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Get Union Pacific Co alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 23,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 73.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.