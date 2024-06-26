Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

