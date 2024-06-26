Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $184.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

