Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.96-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.49-5.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

PAYX stock traded down $5.43 on Wednesday, hitting $119.60. 1,223,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,359. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

