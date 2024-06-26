Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 30,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,037,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,149,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average is $192.25. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $615.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.