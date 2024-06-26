Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.48. 18,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $310.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.