Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.88. 48,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,265. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average of $216.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

