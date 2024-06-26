Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 86,000 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,576.20.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 54,900 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,916.75.

On Thursday, April 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 7,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,150.19.

On Thursday, April 4th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$269,090.00.

Jaguar Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

Jaguar Mining stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,814. The stock has a market cap of C$190.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.59. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Financial increased their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

