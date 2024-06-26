Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,676 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 534,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,280. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.