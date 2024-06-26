Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 111,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,475. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

