Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,251 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 397.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 202,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,613.1% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 143,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 225,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,336. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $81.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

