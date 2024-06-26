Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 557.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 397,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 319,040 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 445,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,643. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
