Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 557.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 397,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 319,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 445,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,643. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.