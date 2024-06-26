SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $288.87.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 530,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 129,142 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $261,312,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.