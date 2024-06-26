Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.
OHI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
