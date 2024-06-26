Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE OHI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 81,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

