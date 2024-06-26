Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.88% from the company’s previous close.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. 124,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

