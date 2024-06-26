Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 227.51% from the stock’s previous close.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. 248,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,963. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

