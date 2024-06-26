Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $450.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

