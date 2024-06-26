Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,015,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $248.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.07 and its 200 day moving average is $243.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

