Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

