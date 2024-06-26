Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

MDLZ stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

