Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.
Visa Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of V opened at $273.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
