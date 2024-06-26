Wallace Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.0% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $354.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

