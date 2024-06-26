The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,193 shares of company stock worth $6,321,404. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $338.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.12 and a 200 day moving average of $332.66. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

